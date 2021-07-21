ASML (EPA:ASML) PT Set at €525.00 by UBS Group

ASML (EPA:ASML) received a €525.00 ($617.65) target price from analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ASML. Credit Suisse Group set a €720.00 ($847.06) price target on ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Bank of America set a €683.00 ($803.53) price objective on shares of ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €630.00 ($741.18) price objective on shares of ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €650.00 ($764.71) price objective on shares of ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €518.00 ($609.41) price objective on shares of ASML and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €573.27 ($674.44).

