K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) PT Set at €13.50 by Baader Bank

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) received a €13.50 ($15.88) target price from Baader Bank in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.80% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.20 ($9.65) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, July 9th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. UBS Group set a €12.70 ($14.94) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €8.30 ($9.76) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €10.03 ($11.80).

ETR:SDF opened at €11.76 ($13.84) on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €11.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.52, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.23. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €5.13 ($6.04) and a twelve month high of €13.35 ($15.71). The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

