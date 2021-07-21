Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (TSE:KL) Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (TSE:KL) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note issued on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin expects that the company will earn $1.01 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Kirkland Lake Gold’s FY2021 earnings at $3.73 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.96 EPS.

Get Kirkland Lake Gold alerts:

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$698.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$686.88 million.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and set a C$62.00 price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Eight Capital dropped their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$95.00 to C$77.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$77.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$68.50.

Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock opened at C$51.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Kirkland Lake Gold has a twelve month low of C$40.07 and a twelve month high of C$76.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$50.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.226 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s payout ratio is presently 18.36%.

In related news, Senior Officer Darin Matthew Smith acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$53.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$33,231.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.