Brokers Issue Forecasts for Nomad Royalty Company Ltd.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:NSR)

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (TSE:NSR) – Equities research analysts at Cormark issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nomad Royalty in a report issued on Friday, July 16th. Cormark analyst N. Dion expects that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter.

NSR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$17.50 price objective on shares of Nomad Royalty in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$1.25 price objective on shares of Nomad Royalty in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$12.50 price objective on shares of Nomad Royalty in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of Nomad Royalty stock opened at C$8.78 on Monday. Nomad Royalty has a 12-month low of C$8.60 and a 12-month high of C$18.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.89. The company has a quick ratio of 9.15, a current ratio of 9.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The firm has a market cap of C$497.36 million and a PE ratio of 21.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Nomad Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.34%.

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

