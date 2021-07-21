Sandstorm Gold Ltd. Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share (TSE:SSL)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL) – National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Sandstorm Gold in a note issued to investors on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “NA” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock.

SSL has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$13.50 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.63.

TSE SSL opened at C$9.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.82 billion and a PE ratio of 49.26. Sandstorm Gold has a 52-week low of C$7.57 and a 52-week high of C$14.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.15. The company has a quick ratio of 29.91, a current ratio of 30.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$39.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$38.85 million.

In other news, Director Andrew Swarthout sold 10,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.56, for a total value of C$98,468.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,366 shares in the company, valued at C$376,338.96. Also, Director Nolan Allan Watson sold 95,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.73, for a total transaction of C$924,758.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 915,124 shares in the company, valued at C$8,908,091.55.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

