Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for K92 Mining Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:KNT)

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for K92 Mining in a research report issued on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Egilo anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.25 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$11.00 target price on shares of K92 Mining in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on K92 Mining to C$11.75 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$10.00 target price on shares of K92 Mining in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

K92 Mining stock opened at C$8.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of C$1.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$8.55. K92 Mining has a twelve month low of C$5.27 and a twelve month high of C$9.36.

About K92 Mining

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. K92 Mining Inc is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

