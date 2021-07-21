Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY)

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Spin Master in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.29. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Spin Master’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C$0.24. The company had revenue of C$400.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$331.99 million.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TOY. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Spin Master to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Spin Master from C$37.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. CIBC lifted their price target on Spin Master from C$44.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Spin Master from C$45.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Spin Master from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$48.64.

Shares of TSE TOY opened at C$48.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.97 billion and a PE ratio of 53.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$43.52. Spin Master has a 52-week low of C$22.75 and a 52-week high of C$48.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.11, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Spin Master Company Profile

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

