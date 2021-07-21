Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (CVE:MTA) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (CVE:MTA) – Cormark issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, July 16th. Cormark analyst N. Dion forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter.
Separately, Pi Financial upgraded Metalla Royalty & Streaming from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th.
Metalla Royalty & Streaming (CVE:MTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.85 million during the quarter.
About Metalla Royalty & Streaming
Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada and Australia. The company was formerly known as Excalibur Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd.
Further Reading: After-Hours Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Metalla Royalty & Streaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metalla Royalty & Streaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.