Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (CVE:MTA) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (CVE:MTA) – Cormark issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, July 16th. Cormark analyst N. Dion forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter.

Separately, Pi Financial upgraded Metalla Royalty & Streaming from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th.

Shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming stock opened at C$9.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 5.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.70. Metalla Royalty & Streaming has a 1-year low of C$7.78 and a 1-year high of C$16.87. The firm has a market cap of C$406.73 million and a P/E ratio of -35.45.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming (CVE:MTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.85 million during the quarter.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada and Australia. The company was formerly known as Excalibur Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd.

