Olympic Steel, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $2.65 Per Share (NASDAQ:ZEUS)

Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Olympic Steel in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $2.65 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Olympic Steel’s FY2021 earnings at $8.00 EPS.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.67. Olympic Steel had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $463.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.20 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Olympic Steel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

ZEUS opened at $28.66 on Monday. Olympic Steel has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.47 million, a P/E ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.68.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Olympic Steel by 3.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Olympic Steel by 2.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Olympic Steel in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Olympic Steel by 264.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Olympic Steel by 5.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. 70.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -21.62%.

Olympic Steel Company Profile

Olympic Steel, Inc processes and distributes metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

