Ryder System (R) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ryder System (NYSE:R) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.33 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 0.45%. Ryder System’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.38) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Ryder System to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:R opened at $70.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.61 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Ryder System has a twelve month low of $35.39 and a twelve month high of $89.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This is an increase from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -829.63%.

In related news, CFO Scott T. Parker sold 29,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.52, for a total transaction of $2,524,999.68. Also, CFO Scott T. Parker sold 12,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $1,034,605.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,970,843.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,239 shares of company stock valued at $9,950,047 over the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on R. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet upgraded Ryder System from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Ryder System from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Vertical Research began coverage on Ryder System in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Ryder System from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.38.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

