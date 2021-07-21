Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Romeo Power Inc. is an energy technology company focused on designing and manufacturing lithium-ion battery modules and packs for commercial electric vehicles. Romeo Power Inc., formerly known as RMG Acquisition Corp, is based in LOS ANGELES, CA. “

Get Romeo Power alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Romeo Power from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Williams Financial Group cut shares of Romeo Power from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $6.70 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Romeo Power from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Romeo Power currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.68.

Shares of NYSE RMO opened at $7.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.13. The firm has a market cap of $922.31 million, a P/E ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 0.96. Romeo Power has a 1 year low of $6.33 and a 1 year high of $38.90.

Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.05 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Romeo Power will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Michael Patterson sold 1,862,399 shares of Romeo Power stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $15,849,015.49. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,972,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,905,881.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new position in Romeo Power in the fourth quarter valued at $44,281,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Romeo Power in the first quarter valued at $13,531,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Romeo Power in the fourth quarter valued at $24,661,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Romeo Power during the first quarter worth about $6,166,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Romeo Power by 1,432.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 216,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 202,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

About Romeo Power

Romeo Power, Inc, an energy storage technology company, designs and manufactures lithium-ion battery modules and packs for commercial electric vehicles in North America. The company operates through two segments, Romeo Power North America and Joint Venture Support. The Romeo Power North America segment designs and manufactures battery modules, battery packs, and battery management system technologies in North America.

Further Reading: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Romeo Power (RMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Romeo Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Romeo Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.