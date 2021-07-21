Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $56.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “OTTER TAIL’s primary business is the production, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is also engaged in other businesses which are referred to as Health Services Operations and Diversified Operations. “

Separately, Williams Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Otter Tail in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Otter Tail has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.33.

OTTR stock opened at $50.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.56. Otter Tail has a 1-year low of $35.36 and a 1-year high of $51.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.39.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $261.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.77 million. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Otter Tail will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OTTR. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in Otter Tail in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Otter Tail by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Otter Tail by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Otter Tail during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Otter Tail during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Institutional investors own 46.21% of the company’s stock.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

