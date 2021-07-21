Zacks Investment Research Lowers Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $144.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Microchip is riding on consistent strength in its analog and microcontroller businesses. The company is likely to gain from dominance of its 8, 16 and 32-bit microcontrollers. Strategic acquisitions like Microsemi and Atmel have expanded the product portfolio, which augurs well for the longer haul. The company is also benefiting from recovery in demand across industrial, automotive and consumer end-markets, on reopening of economies and easing shelter-in-place guidelines, globally. Nevertheless, sluggish enterprise spending and supply-chain disruptions owing to coronavirus crisis are headwinds, at least in the near term. Significant debt burden along with increasing expenses on product development and susceptibility to forex headwinds are concerns. Shares of Microchip have underperformed the industry in the year-to-date period.”

MCHP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised Microchip Technology from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Longbow Research raised Microchip Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $168.56.

Shares of MCHP opened at $137.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.23, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $148.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.89. Microchip Technology has a 1 year low of $95.53 and a 1 year high of $166.67.

Shares of Microchip Technology are scheduled to split on Tuesday, September 21st. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, September 21st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, September 21st.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microchip Technology will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.413 dividend. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 28.16%.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,163 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total value of $175,787.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 2,529 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.79, for a total value of $368,702.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,000.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,447 shares of company stock worth $1,372,441 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 38.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,930,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,783,110,000 after buying an additional 4,936,074 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $359,336,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 338.1% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 739,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,856,000 after purchasing an additional 571,067 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 107.4% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 791,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,919,000 after purchasing an additional 410,139 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,483,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

