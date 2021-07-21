National Bank Financial Increases Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Price Target to C$23.75

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) had its target price upped by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$22.00 to C$23.75 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KMMPF. Scotiabank raised their target price on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $20.25 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $19.50 to $20.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.54.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KMMPF opened at $16.97 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.28. Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $11.97 and a 52-week high of $16.97.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $3.6 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

