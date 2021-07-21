Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Real Matters (TSE:REAL)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a C$25.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 57.83% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Real Matters to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Real Matters from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Real Matters from C$30.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Real Matters from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their target price on Real Matters from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Real Matters currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$27.90.

Shares of REAL stock opened at C$15.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.30 billion and a PE ratio of 31.06. Real Matters has a 52-week low of C$13.87 and a 52-week high of C$33.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$16.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 5.03.

In related news, Senior Officer Ryan Jacob Smith sold 65,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.72, for a total value of C$1,090,256.19. Also, Director Loren Cooke sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.21, for a total value of C$240,959.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 114 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,962.10. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,211 shares of company stock worth $2,233,372.

About Real Matters

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

