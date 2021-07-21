European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:EUSGU) Lock-Up Period To End on July 21st

European Sustainable Growth Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:EUSGU) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, July 21st. European Sustainable Growth Acquisition had issued 12,500,000 shares in its IPO on January 22nd. The total size of the offering was $125,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

EUSGU stock opened at $10.38 on Wednesday. European Sustainable Growth Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.88 and a 12 month high of $11.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.12.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of European Sustainable Growth Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of European Sustainable Growth Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of European Sustainable Growth Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in European Sustainable Growth Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of European Sustainable Growth Acquisition during the first quarter worth $150,000.

European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

