Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after Wedbush lowered their price target on the stock from $95.00 to $85.00. The stock had previously closed at $69.99, but opened at $68.55. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Wintrust Financial shares last traded at $69.55, with a volume of 1,674 shares traded.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Truist Securities upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $67.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Truist raised Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wintrust Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.44.

In related news, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 3,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total value of $294,200.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 77.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the first quarter valued at $89,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the first quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the first quarter valued at $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.49. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.60.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $408.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.10 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.50%.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

