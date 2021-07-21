HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Earnings Beat

Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $249.58 and last traded at $240.26, with a volume of 33283 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $217.63.

The company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $14.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 222.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.23 earnings per share.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 16.54%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HCA shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.86.

In other news, EVP Paul Sternlieb sold 2,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $383,380.00. Also, CMO Jonathan B. Perlin sold 37,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $7,462,119.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 345,090 shares of company stock valued at $69,156,965 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42. The stock has a market cap of $82.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.63.

About HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.