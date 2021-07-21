Neptune Wellness Solutions (TSE:NEPT) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (TSE:NEPT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday after Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on the stock from C$4.00 to C$1.50. Alliance Global Partners currently has a na rating on the stock. Neptune Wellness Solutions traded as low as C$0.95 and last traded at C$0.96, with a volume of 226418 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.05.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NEPT. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$3.75 to C$1.10 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$2.25 to C$1.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

In other Neptune Wellness Solutions news, Director John Morris Moretz acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.04 per share, with a total value of C$104,121.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,215,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,347,744.75.

The company has a market capitalization of C$172.09 million and a P/E ratio of -0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.49.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc operates as an integrated health and wellness company. It builds a portfolio of lifestyle brands and consumer packaged goods products under the Forest Remedies and, Ocean Remedies, Neptune Wellness, Mood Ring, and OCEANO3 brands. The company offers turnkey product development and supply chain solutions to businesses and government customers in various health and wellness verticals, such as legal cannabis and hemp, nutraceuticals, and white label consumer packaged goods.

