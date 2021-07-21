RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Trading Down 7.8% Following Insider Selling

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) was down 7.8% during mid-day trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $246.62 and last traded at $252.46. Approximately 18,056 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 990,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $273.79.

Specifically, CAO John H. Marlow sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.92, for a total value of $427,072.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 215,493 shares in the company, valued at $57,519,391.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Joseph D. Mansueto sold 16,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.60, for a total value of $4,008,950.40. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,627 shares of company stock worth $15,039,438. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of RingCentral in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on RingCentral in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on RingCentral in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised RingCentral from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. RingCentral currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $427.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $271.26. The stock has a market cap of $24.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,067.56 and a beta of 0.70.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 27.38%. The company had revenue of $352.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNG. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 86.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 102.9% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 278 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

