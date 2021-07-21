uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Insider Selling

Shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) reached a new 52-week low on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $25.90 and last traded at $25.91, with a volume of 845 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.08.

Specifically, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 3,450 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total value of $119,439.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 262,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,086,711.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $163,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 74,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,037,988.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,700 shares of company stock valued at $757,952 in the last three months. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho upgraded uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on uniQure in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on uniQure from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. BTIG Research began coverage on uniQure in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.15.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 8.79 and a quick ratio of 8.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.09.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 million. uniQure had a negative net margin of 366.00% and a negative return on equity of 57.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 336.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.63) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that uniQure will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QURE. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of uniQure by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 8,582 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of uniQure by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of uniQure by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 61,913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of uniQure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of uniQure by 171.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-180 for the treatment of hemophilia A; AMT-190, an IV-administered adeno-associated virus (AAV) 5-based gene therapy for the treatment of Fabry disease; and AMT-150, a one-time, intrathecally-administered, AAV gene therapy for treating spinocerebellar ataxia type 3.

