Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 24,321 call options on the company. This is an increase of 844% compared to the average daily volume of 2,577 call options.

Shares of SEAS opened at $45.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 2.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.98. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 52-week low of $13.91 and a 52-week high of $58.26.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $171.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.72) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.82.

In other news, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $109,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,878,645.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 87,943 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.46, for a total value of $4,789,375.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 249,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,601,602.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,431,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,137,000 after purchasing an additional 84,796 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the first quarter worth $89,406,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,330,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,044,000 after purchasing an additional 33,359 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 121.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 982,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,777,000 after purchasing an additional 538,063 shares during the period. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the first quarter worth $47,187,000.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

