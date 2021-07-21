National Bank Financial Boosts WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) Price Target to C$20.00

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) had its price target raised by research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$20.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “na” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.70% from the stock’s previous close.

WIR.U has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James set a C$16.75 target price on WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Get WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment alerts:

Shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment stock opened at C$18.40 on Monday. WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment has a one year low of C$12.19 and a one year high of C$18.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$17.95.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed for the purpose of acquiring, developing, managing and owning primarily industrial investment properties located in the United States, with a particular focus on warehouse and distribution industrial real estate.

Featured Story: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.