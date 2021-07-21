Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) PT Raised to C$5.50

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.23% from the company’s previous close.

SOT.UN has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Slate Office REIT to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday. Cormark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$5.25 target price on shares of Slate Office REIT in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Slate Office REIT from C$4.75 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of SOT.UN stock opened at C$5.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$365.18 million and a P/E ratio of 7.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.12. Slate Office REIT has a 12-month low of C$3.40 and a 12-month high of C$5.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.14.

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

