Victrex plc (LON:VCT) Insider Purchases £159 in Stock

Victrex plc (LON:VCT) insider Martin Court acquired 6 shares of Victrex stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,650 ($34.62) per share, with a total value of £159 ($207.73).

Martin Court also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 16th, Martin Court bought 6 shares of Victrex stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,548 ($33.29) per share, with a total value of £152.88 ($199.74).

On Monday, May 17th, Martin Court acquired 415 shares of Victrex stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,164 ($28.27) per share, with a total value of £8,980.60 ($11,733.21).

Shares of LON VCT opened at GBX 2,572 ($33.60) on Wednesday. Victrex plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,798 ($23.49) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,720 ($35.54). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,522.93. The company has a market capitalization of £2.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 3.17.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a GBX 13.42 ($0.18) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Victrex’s payout ratio is 0.75%.

VCT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Victrex in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Victrex from GBX 2,700 ($35.28) to GBX 2,900 ($37.89) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Peel Hunt lifted their price objective on Victrex from GBX 2,600 ($33.97) to GBX 2,860 ($37.37) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Numis Securities upgraded shares of Victrex to an “add” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, raised shares of Victrex to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,525 ($32.99).

Victrex Company Profile

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

