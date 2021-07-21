Harry Morley Acquires 46,189 Shares of TheWorks.co.uk plc (LON:WRKS) Stock

TheWorks.co.uk plc (LON:WRKS) insider Harry Morley bought 46,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 60 ($0.78) per share, for a total transaction of £27,713.40 ($36,207.73).
WRKS opened at GBX 60 ($0.78) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £37.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,454.54, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 65.77. TheWorks.co.uk plc has a 52 week low of GBX 16 ($0.21) and a 52 week high of GBX 75 ($0.98).
About TheWorks.co.uk
