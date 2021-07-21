Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share (TSE:BEI)

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, July 18th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2022 earnings at $2.91 EPS.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$37.96 and a one year high of C$49.75.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.63 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$115.76 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.083 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th.

About Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is an open-ended real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership and development of multi-family residential communities within Canada. The Trust owns over 200 properties containing approximately 33,770 residential units within the Provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario and Quebec, representing over 30 million net rentable square feet.

