National Bank Financial Comments on CT Real Estate Investment’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:CRT)

CT Real Estate Investment (TSE:CRT) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for CT Real Estate Investment in a report issued on Sunday, July 18th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter.

CT Real Estate Investment (TSE:CRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$129.90 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ?. This is a boost from CT Real Estate Investment’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th.

