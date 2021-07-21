First American Financial (FAF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd. Analysts expect First American Financial to post earnings of $1.52 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. First American Financial had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 11.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect First American Financial to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get First American Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FAF opened at $63.04 on Wednesday. First American Financial has a 12 month low of $44.05 and a 12 month high of $66.92. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 33.76%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FAF shares. Truist Securities boosted their target price on First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on First American Financial from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on First American Financial in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.86.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.