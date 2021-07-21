RLX Technology Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on July 21st (NYSE:RLX)

RLX Technology’s (NYSE:RLX) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, July 21st. RLX Technology had issued 116,500,000 shares in its IPO on January 22nd. The total size of the offering was $1,398,000,000 based on an initial share price of $12.00. After the expiration of RLX Technology’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of RLX opened at $6.08 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.46. RLX Technology has a one year low of $5.99 and a one year high of $35.00.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $366.08 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RLX. regents capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of RLX Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of RLX Technology in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of RLX Technology in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of RLX Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of RLX Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Institutional investors own 4.84% of the company’s stock.

About RLX Technology

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

