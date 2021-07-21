Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:FSSIU) Lock-Up Period Will End on July 26th

Fortistar Sustainable Solutions’ (OTCMKTS:FSSIU) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, July 26th. Fortistar Sustainable Solutions had issued 22,500,000 shares in its public offering on January 27th. The total size of the offering was $225,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of FSSIU opened at $10.28 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.21. Fortistar Sustainable Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25.

Get Fortistar Sustainable Solutions alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions during the first quarter worth about $197,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortistar Sustainable Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortistar Sustainable Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Fortistar Sustainable Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000.

Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in White Plains, New York.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortistar Sustainable Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.