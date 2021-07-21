Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units’ Quiet Period Set To Expire on July 26th (NASDAQ:ZTAQU)

Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units’ (NASDAQ:ZTAQU) quiet period will end on Monday, July 26th. Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units had issued 30,000,000 shares in its public offering on June 16th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

NASDAQ:ZTAQU opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units has a twelve month low of $9.96 and a twelve month high of $10.80.

In other news, Director Paul J. Evanson bought 50,000 shares of Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.10 per share, for a total transaction of $505,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

