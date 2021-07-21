Clarim Acquisition Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:CLRMU) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on July 28th

Clarim Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:CLRMU) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, July 28th. Clarim Acquisition had issued 25,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on January 29th. The total size of the offering was $250,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

OTCMKTS CLRMU opened at $9.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.94. Clarim Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $10.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Clarim Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Clarim Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Clarim Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $332,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Clarim Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Clarim Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $100,000.

Clarim Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

