TaskUs, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:TASK) Quiet Period Set To Expire on July 21st

TaskUs’ (NASDAQ:TASK) quiet period will end on Wednesday, July 21st. TaskUs had issued 13,200,000 shares in its public offering on June 11th. The total size of the offering was $303,600,000 based on an initial share price of $23.00. During TaskUs’ quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TASK. Morgan Stanley started coverage on TaskUs in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of TaskUs in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of TaskUs in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of TaskUs in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of TaskUs in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. TaskUs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

TaskUs stock opened at $30.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. TaskUs has a 1 year low of $26.66 and a 1 year high of $35.63.

In other TaskUs news, major shareholder Fc Aggregator L.P. Bcp sold 6,478,658 shares of TaskUs stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total value of $140,846,024.92.

TaskUs Company Profile

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

