Retail Opportunity Investments (ROIC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.18). Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 9.85%. On average, analysts expect Retail Opportunity Investments to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ ROIC opened at $17.42 on Wednesday. Retail Opportunity Investments has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $18.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 72.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is 41.90%.

ROIC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

In related news, Director Eric S. Zorn sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total value of $523,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,414 shares in the company, valued at $1,246,174.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

