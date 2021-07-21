Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:INO)

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report issued on Sunday, July 18th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack expects that the company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS.
Separately, Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th.
