BASIC (BASIC) Trading Down 14.9% Over Last 7 Days

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 20th. In the last seven days, BASIC has traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar. One BASIC coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. BASIC has a total market capitalization of $29.89 million and approximately $838,023.00 worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003268 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00047682 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003274 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002421 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00013060 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00006855 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $238.80 or 0.00780068 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000347 BTC.

BASIC Profile

BASIC (CRYPTO:BASIC) is a coin. BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 coins and its circulating supply is 5,071,501,457 coins. The official message board for BASIC is medium.com/thebasic . BASIC’s official Twitter account is @thebasicfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BASIC is basic.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “BASIC is an Erc-20 based token designed for automating rewards while providing benefits to the crypto finance users. “

BASIC Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BASIC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BASIC using one of the exchanges listed above.

