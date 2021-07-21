SAFE DEAL (SFD) Trading Down 44.9% Over Last 7 Days

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 20th. In the last seven days, SAFE DEAL has traded down 44.9% against the U.S. dollar. One SAFE DEAL coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.41 or 0.00004600 BTC on popular exchanges. SAFE DEAL has a total market capitalization of $943,417.31 and approximately $102,326.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SAFE DEAL alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003267 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00037756 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.44 or 0.00099422 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.93 or 0.00140228 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002988 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30,670.23 or 1.00185937 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003265 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 697,154 coins and its circulating supply is 670,012 coins. The official message board for SAFE DEAL is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P . The official website for SAFE DEAL is safedeal.trade . The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

SAFE DEAL Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SAFE DEAL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SAFE DEAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SAFE DEAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SAFE DEAL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.