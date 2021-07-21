UBS Group Analysts Give Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) a CHF 465 Price Target

Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) has been assigned a CHF 465 price target by analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 434 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 365 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 441 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 430 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 380 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zurich Insurance Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of CHF 424.19.

Zurich Insurance Group has a 12-month low of CHF 262.10 and a 12-month high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

