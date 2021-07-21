Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) PT Raised to C$84.00 at National Bankshares

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$77.00 to C$84.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.62% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities raised Loblaw Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$76.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Loblaw Companies to C$84.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday. CIBC upped their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$78.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$96.00 price target on shares of Loblaw Companies in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Loblaw Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$83.86.

Shares of TSE:L opened at C$80.29 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$75.80. Loblaw Companies has a fifty-two week low of C$60.86 and a fifty-two week high of C$80.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$27.47 billion and a PE ratio of 24.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.79.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.91 by C$0.22. The company had revenue of C$11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.80 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Loblaw Companies will post 5.4899998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Jocyanne C. Bourdeau sold 13,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.46, for a total transaction of C$928,084.63.

Loblaw Companies Company Profile

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

