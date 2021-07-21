Open Text (TSE:OTEX) PT Raised to C$74.00

Open Text (TSE:OTEX) (NASDAQ:OTEX) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Raymond James to C$74.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.66% from the company’s current price.

Shares of Open Text stock opened at C$63.98 on Monday. Open Text has a one year low of C$47.95 and a one year high of C$64.89. The company has a market cap of C$17.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$60.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.83, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

In other Open Text news, Senior Officer Paul Michael Duggan sold 3,000 shares of Open Text stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.68, for a total transaction of C$197,034.95. Also, Director Mark James Barrenechea sold 242,785 shares of Open Text stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.42, for a total value of C$15,153,653.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 985,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$61,494,801.62.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

