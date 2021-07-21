Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) PT Raised to C$94.00

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its price target raised by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$90.00 to C$94.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.36% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GRT.UN. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$91.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$89.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$92.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust to C$94.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$85.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$91.44.

GRT.UN stock opened at C$86.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.29, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a current ratio of 4.55. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$71.66 and a 1 year high of C$87.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$82.60. The firm has a market cap of C$5.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25.

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

