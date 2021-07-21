Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) PT Raised to C$20.00

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$20.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “na” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 102.43% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CVE. National Bankshares increased their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$14.50 to C$19.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$12.00 target price on Cenovus Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.50 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.41.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

CVE opened at C$9.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$19.93 billion and a PE ratio of -36.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.58. Cenovus Energy has a 52 week low of C$4.15 and a 52 week high of C$12.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$11.02.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$9.52 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cenovus Energy will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard Joseph Marcogliese bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$9.81 per share, with a total value of C$49,071.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$98,142. Also, Director Claude Mongeau bought 78,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$10.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$794,726.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 339,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,459,046.66. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 87,990 shares of company stock worth $903,727.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.