Electra Protocol Hits Market Cap of $15.89 Million (XEP)

Electra Protocol (CURRENCY:XEP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 20th. One Electra Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Electra Protocol has a market capitalization of $15.89 million and approximately $49,839.00 worth of Electra Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Electra Protocol has traded down 19.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003268 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00047682 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003274 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002421 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00013060 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00006855 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $238.80 or 0.00780068 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Electra Protocol Coin Profile

Electra Protocol (CRYPTO:XEP) is a coin. Electra Protocol’s total supply is 17,764,656,765 coins and its circulating supply is 17,839,437,774 coins. Electra Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ephelants360 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Electra Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/ElectraProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Registered in the U.S.A, ephelant360 is a Blockchain-based platform to create/develop film & tv production content. It provides users with a selection of screenplays, made by other ephelants360 users, where they can find the content to suit their film/tv production project. There is an available A.I. software analysis to assist users in finding the most suitable production content for each case. The XEP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that serves as a medium of exchange value within the platform's community. The XEP token can also be used to pay for subscriptions or to submit screenplays for A.I. analysis. “

Buying and Selling Electra Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electra Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electra Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electra Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

