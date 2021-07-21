aelf (ELF) Achieves Market Cap of $91.40 Million

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 20th. One aelf coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000548 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, aelf has traded 14.6% lower against the US dollar. aelf has a market capitalization of $91.40 million and approximately $10.63 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get aelf alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003268 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.21 or 0.00082334 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00047682 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003274 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002421 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00013060 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00006855 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $238.80 or 0.00780068 BTC.

About aelf

aelf (ELF) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 544,480,200 coins. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain . aelf’s official website is aelf.io

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation. By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains. ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token. “

aelf Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ELFUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for aelf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for aelf and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.