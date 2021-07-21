Cream Price Reaches $0.0005 (CRM)

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded down 12% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 20th. One Cream coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cream has a market capitalization of $23,485.82 and $17.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cream has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,486.87 or 0.99422699 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00032270 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.64 or 0.01202198 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.22 or 0.00440959 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $104.18 or 0.00339738 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00005811 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002830 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00005329 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004302 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00049498 BTC.

About Cream

Cream is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cream’s official message board is cream.technology . The official website for Cream is creamcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Cream Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cream using one of the exchanges listed above.

