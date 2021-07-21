BioGaia AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOGY) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Shares of BioGaia AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOGY) were down 3.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.80 and last traded at $27.80. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 4,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.87.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.37.

BioGaia AB (publ) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BIOGY)

BioGaia AB (publ) develops, markets, and sells probiotic products with documented health benefits worldwide. It operates in Pediatrics, Adult Health, and Other segments. The Pediatrics segment offers drops, oral rehydration solutions, and gut health tablets, as well as cultures that are used as an ingredient in infant formula.

