Clikia (OTCMKTS:CLKA) Trading Up 2.3%

Clikia Corp. (OTCMKTS:CLKA) was up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.44 and last traded at $0.44. Approximately 1,479 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 55,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.43.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.68.

Clikia Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CLKA)

Clikia Corp., through its subsidiary, Maison Luxe LLC, engages in retailing luxury goods. It primarily focuses on offering fine timepieces and jewelry on wholesale and business-to-consumer basis. The company is based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

