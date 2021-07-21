ZClassic Trading 29.2% Lower This Week (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 20th. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000441 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, ZClassic has traded down 29.2% against the U.S. dollar. ZClassic has a market cap of $1.22 million and $653.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.52 or 0.00292106 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.34 or 0.00117944 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.28 or 0.00147768 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00006600 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003030 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 28% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,255,573 coins. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic-ce.com . ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

