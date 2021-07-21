Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Galera Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing novel, proprietary therapeutics to transform radiotherapy in cancer. The company’s product candidate is GC4419, a highly selective and potent small molecule dismutase mimetic which is designed to rapidly convert superoxide to hydrogen peroxide. Galera Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Malvern, PA. “

GRTX has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Galera Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Galera Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GRTX traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.70. 61,582 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,443. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.08. The company has a market capitalization of $244.96 million, a PE ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.64. Galera Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.87 and a 1-year high of $15.00.

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.08. As a group, analysts predict that Galera Therapeutics will post -2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Linda West bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.13 per share, with a total value of $91,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $365,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRTX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Galera Therapeutics by 10.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 591,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,218,000 after acquiring an additional 54,762 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Galera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Galera Therapeutics by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 10,142 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Galera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. 75.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule superoxide dismutase mimetic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiation-induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); and in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; in phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy; and has completed pilot placebo-controlled Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) for patients with locally advanced pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for hospitalized patients with COVID-19 disease.

